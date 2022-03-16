Dr. Jennifer Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Shea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Shea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Virginia Heart - Fairfax2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 573-3494SundayClosed
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
It was a very pleasant experience! From the time I walked in until the time I left everyone was very professional and welcoming! I tend get very nervous when visiting a doctor but felt so at ease and knew I was in good hands!
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- George Washington University Hospital
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Virginia Tech
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
