Dr. Jennifer Adhami, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Adhami, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Adhami, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Adhami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glen Perio2640 Patriot Blvd Ste 140, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 729-0200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adhami?
Dr. Adhami and the nurse where very nice, professional, Dr.Adhami answered all our questions and spend enough time with us.
About Dr. Jennifer Adhami, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1558725069
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adhami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adhami accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adhami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adhami works at
Dr. Adhami has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adhami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adhami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.