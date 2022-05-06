Dr. Jennifer Shade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Shade, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Shade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Shade works at
Dayton Eye Associates - Main Office89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-2020
University Of Minnesota Eye Cln516 Delaware St SE Fl 9, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
Since the doctor who performed my last cataract surgery who I loved left the practice, I was a little nervous about someone new. However, Dr. Shade was amazing! I highly recommend her for this type of procedure.
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Ohio State University Hospital
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- University of Cincinnati
- Ohio University
Dr. Shade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shade has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Shade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shade.
