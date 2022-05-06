Overview

Dr. Jennifer Shade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Shade works at Dayton Eye Associates in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.