Dr. Jennifer Setlur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Setlur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.

Locations
Concord54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 303, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my 2.5 year old for an initial visit and was very happy with the experience.
About Dr. Jennifer Setlur, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679736110
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setlur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setlur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setlur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Setlur has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setlur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Setlur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setlur.
