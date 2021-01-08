Overview

Dr. Jennifer Setlur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Setlur works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.