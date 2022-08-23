Dr. Jennifer Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Schwarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Schwarz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinologist2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-5760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 1 Dakota Dr Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 522-6000
-
3
Island Medical Group A Division of Prohealth Care Associates Llp4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 200, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarz?
I'm a new patient. Today I had an excellent visit with Dr. Schwarz, this Dr. is extremely knowledgeable, helpful, patient in answering my questions and concerns, and took her time with me. I would absolutely recommend her, and I will see her again in the near future.
About Dr. Jennifer Schwarz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811127566
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Dr. Schwarz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.