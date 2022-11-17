Overview

Dr. Jennifer Schnee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Schnee works at Green & Urribarri, LLC in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.