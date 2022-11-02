Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sayanlar, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Sayanlar works at Pain Management Center in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.