Dr. Jennifer Santoro, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Santoro, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Santoro works at
Locations
-
1
Village Center Dentistry, Jennifer D. Santoro9982 SCRIPPS RANCH BLVD, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 213-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I have been to many dentists and can say that Village Center Dentistry is a step above the rest in all aspects. It is easy to recommend them to all my friends and family because we have had such a positive relationship with this group that truly cares about you. That is what is important.
About Dr. Jennifer Santoro, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1114158177
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoro works at
Dr. Santoro speaks Spanish.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.