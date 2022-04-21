Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sabol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Sabol works at Champaign Dental Group in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.