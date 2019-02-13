See All Allergists & Immunologists in Portage, IN
Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Rumpel works at Community Care Network in Portage, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care Network Allergy and Immunology Portage
    6375 US Highway 6 Ste C, Portage, IN 46368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-6129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Rumpel?

    Feb 13, 2019
    I liked Dr. Rumpel very much but just found out Monday she is no longer at Chesterton or with allergy specialist where did she go ?
    Joy Smith in North Judson , IN — Feb 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1588827562
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Detroit Mercy
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumpel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rumpel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rumpel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rumpel works at Community Care Network in Portage, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rumpel’s profile.

    Dr. Rumpel has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumpel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumpel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumpel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumpel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumpel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

