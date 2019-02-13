Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumpel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Rumpel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Community Care Network Allergy and Immunology Portage6375 US Highway 6 Ste C, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 947-6129
- St. Mary Medical Center
I liked Dr. Rumpel very much but just found out Monday she is no longer at Chesterton or with allergy specialist where did she go ?
- Allergy & Immunology
- 14 years of experience
- English, German
- 1588827562
- Henry Ford Hospital
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Detroit Mercy
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rumpel has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumpel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rumpel speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumpel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumpel.
