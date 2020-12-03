See All Oncologists in Loveland, CO
Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD

Oncology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.

Dr. Rubatt works at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mckee Medical Center
    2000 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 810-3894
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • McKee Medical Center
  • North Colorado Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Gynecologic Cancer
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Gynecologic Cancer

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831201540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MaGee Womens Hosp-U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Rubatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubatt works at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rubatt’s profile.

    Dr. Rubatt has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

