Dr. Roszkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Roszkowski, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Roszkowski, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Roszkowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roszkowski?
About Dr. Jennifer Roszkowski, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265697528
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roszkowski works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Roszkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roszkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roszkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roszkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.