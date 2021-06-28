Dr. Jennifer Ross, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ross, DO
Dr. Jennifer Ross, DO is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Utah Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine520 Medical Dr Ste 110, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5823
- Lakeview Hospital
- AARP
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
Dr Ross and the whole staff are amazing. They not only know what they are doing but they are kind, helpful, friendly, and awesome!
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- English
- 1982666574
- Horizon Health System/Henry Ford Health
- Horizon Health System/Henry Ford Health
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Med
- Anatomic Pathology, Emergency Medicine and Forensic Pathology
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
