Dr. Jennifer Roost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Roost, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Roost works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2972
Palo Alto Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4130
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Roost, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Stanford University Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roost works at
Dr. Roost has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roost speaks Spanish.
Dr. Roost has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roost.
