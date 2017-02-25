Dr. Ronderos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Ronderos, MD
Dr. Jennifer Ronderos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Ronderos works at
Gmuc of Springhill LLC4402 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0123
- 2 2350 Schillinger Rd S Unit A, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-0123
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ronderos has served as both my primary and anti-aging physician for the past year. I must say, it has been a rewarding experience. Every detail is addressed, a specific plan just for me. Any issues or questions are researched if not immediately remedied. She has been a blessing to my health.
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942216452
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Ronderos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronderos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ronderos works at
Dr. Ronderos speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronderos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronderos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronderos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronderos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.