Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA. They graduated from UC-San Diego and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center.

Dr. Roelands works at Well Woman MD in Yorba Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Well Woman MD
    18543 Yorba Linda Blvd # 1013, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 234-8281
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 22, 2019
    Hands down best female doctor I’ve had! I’m 48 years old and have seen a few in my lifetime. I had some concerns and she addressed and resolved them all! Highly recommend!
    — Dec 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164695409
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at University of Arizona
    Residency
    • Duke Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UC-San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    • U C Santa Barbara
    Board Certifications
    • General Preventive Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roelands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roelands has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roelands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roelands works at Well Woman MD in Yorba Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roelands’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roelands. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roelands.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roelands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roelands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.