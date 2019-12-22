Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roelands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yorba Linda, CA. They graduated from UC-San Diego and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center.
Well Woman MD
Locations
Well Woman MD18543 Yorba Linda Blvd # 1013, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (657) 234-8281Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down best female doctor I’ve had! I’m 48 years old and have seen a few in my lifetime. I had some concerns and she addressed and resolved them all! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jennifer Roelands, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164695409
Education & Certifications
- Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at University of Arizona
- Duke Hospital
- UC-San Diego
- U C Santa Barbara
- General Preventive Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Well Woman MD
