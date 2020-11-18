Dr. Jennifer Rodney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Rodney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Rodney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL.
Dr. Rodney works at
Locations
-
1
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
-
2
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates107 The Hermits Trl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodney?
professional
About Dr. Jennifer Rodney, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1164784591
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodney works at
Dr. Rodney speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.