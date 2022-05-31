Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6177MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell is the best of the best. I trust her completely. I am always taken in for my appointments right on time. Prescription refills and any insurance paperwork etc. are handled quickly and efficiently every time. The nurses feel like friends - extremely qualified, knowledgeable and professional friends. I met Dr. Bell for the first time when I was hospitalized unexpectedly and she is continuing to handle my care. I felt a flood of relief during a very difficult time on our first meeting in the hospital back in March of 2022. She is an amazing physician and extremely patient with my many questions. I never feel rushed and she treats me like a valued member of my health care team. She has made a huge positive impact on my recovery in all aspects. I know I am in phenomenal hands with Dr. Bell and could not recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1285054171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.