Dr. Jennifer Rivard, MD is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dermatology Specialists of Brighton2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 180, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 355-4300
- 2 43151 DALCOMA DR, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-8720
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rivard was able to help me when none of the other Doctors I had seen were. My condition is now controlled to the point that I almost forget I have a problem at all. Very cheerful and friendly doctor and staff.
About Dr. Jennifer Rivard, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivard has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
304 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivard.
