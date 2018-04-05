Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rise, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Rise works at McLaren Macomb-Warren Family & Internal Medicine in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Roseville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.