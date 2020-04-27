Dr. Ringel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Ringel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ringel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ringel works at
Locations
Children's Primary Care9600 Children Dr, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 336-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a grandmother of four boys, all of whom have been patients of Dr. Ringel from birth through college. She is the most caring and professional pediatrician I have ever met! Her personality is engaging and her knowledge expert. She has diagnosed serious conditions that other doctors missed. I have absolute confidence in her expertise and judgement.
About Dr. Jennifer Ringel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538166681
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringel.
