Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (65)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD is a dermatologist in Middletown, OH. Dr. Ridge completed a residency at Wright State University. She currently practices at Comprehensive Dermatology and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ridge is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Dermatology
    210 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 424-7231
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis Due to Drugs

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Warts
Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Infections
Granuloma of Skin
Jock Itch
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
  • Butler Health Plan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareSource
  • Cigna
  • Delta Dental
  • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
  • Galaxy Health Network
  • Health Span
  • HealthSmart
  • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Molina Healthcare
  • Mt. Carmel
  • MultiPlan
  • Nationwide
  • Ohio Health Choice
  • PHCS
  • Ryan White
  • Superior Dental Care
  • Tricare
  • United Concordia
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Value Options

About Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1932192515
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wright State University
Internship
  • Ohio State University College Of Med
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Atrium Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 65 ratings
Patient Ratings (65)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(17)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Ridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ridge has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

65 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.