Internal Medicine
27 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Retzloff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Retzloff works at Centric Physician Group in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Centric Physicians Group P.l.l.c.
    113 Pleasant Valley Dr, Boerne, TX 78006
    IMED Healthcare Associates
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 405, San Antonio, TX 78258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Methodist Hospital
  Methodist Hospital Northeast
  Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Animal Allergies
Nausea
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Nausea
Allergic Rhinitis

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Principal Financial Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Feb 22, 2018
    Dr. Retzloff is very easy to talk to and sincerely listens and answers my questions. She is very knowledgeable when going over test results and ensures I understand the results. Her nurse, Sharrie, is awesome as well. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a physician.
    About Dr. Jennifer Retzloff, MD

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English
    1649493511
    Education & Certifications

    Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Texas A&M University
    Dr. Jennifer Retzloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Retzloff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Retzloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Retzloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Retzloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Retzloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

