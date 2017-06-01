Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, UW Medical Center - Northwest and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Reichel works at
Locations
Pacific Dermatology & Cosmetic Center11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 859-5777
Pacific Dermatology & Cosmetic Center350 S 38th Ct Ste 115, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (206) 859-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Reichel and her nurse Amy were so warm and informative. I felt so comfortable having them spruce me up. This will be the place I will come for all my skin care needs.
About Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa
- Univ of Colorado
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado
- Dermatology
