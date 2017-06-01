See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD

Dermatology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, UW Medical Center - Northwest and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Reichel works at Pacific Dermatology & Cosmetic Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Dermatology & Cosmetic Center
    11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133
    Pacific Dermatology & Cosmetic Center
    350 S 38th Ct Ste 115, Renton, WA 98055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    ODS Health Plan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 01, 2017
    Dr.Reichel and her nurse Amy were so warm and informative. I felt so comfortable having them spruce me up. This will be the place I will come for all my skin care needs.
    About Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043259856
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wa
    • Univ of Colorado
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • University of Colorado
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Reichel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reichel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reichel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

