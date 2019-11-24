Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rehm, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, South Shore Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Rehm works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.