Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Rea works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates
    2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-6031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Dr. Rea is very kind and takes the time with her patients to listen and offer treatment plans. I appreciate her good bedside manner.
    Jan 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386853190
    Education & Certifications

    • Oschner Clinic
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rea accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rea works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Rea’s profile.

    Dr. Rea has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

