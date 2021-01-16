Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Rea works at
Locations
Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-6031
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rea is very kind and takes the time with her patients to listen and offer treatment plans. I appreciate her good bedside manner.
About Dr. Jennifer Rea, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rea accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rea works at
Dr. Rea has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.