Dr. Jennifer Ranario, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (124)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ranario, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Ranario works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane
    9701 Brodie Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 280-3939
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Southwest
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr. Ranario was very professional and offered a thorough explanation of the procedure before and during the work.
    About Dr. Jennifer Ranario, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730490400
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • University of Arizona Medical Center
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Ranario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranario has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranario works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Brodie Lane in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ranario’s profile.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

