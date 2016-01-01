Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD is a dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. Dr. Rajan completed a residency at Thos Jefferson University Hospital. She currently practices at BERNARDINO MEDICAL ASSOC and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rajan is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Bernardino Medical Associates Ltd1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 215, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (609) 799-1600
Yardley Dermatology Associates903 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 579-6155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jennifer Rajan, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- St. Mary Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajan speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
