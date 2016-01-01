Dr. Jennifer Ragsdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragsdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ragsdale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ragsdale, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Ragsdale works at
Locations
-
1
Old Harding Pediatric Associates5819 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2068
-
2
Old Harding Pediatric Associates7640 Highway 70 S Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (615) 703-2067
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragsdale?
About Dr. Jennifer Ragsdale, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1982665212
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragsdale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragsdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragsdale works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragsdale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragsdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragsdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragsdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.