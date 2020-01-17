Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pugliese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LSU Med Ctr and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pugliese works at Southern OBGYN in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.