Dr. Jennifer Price, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Price, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Price, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers8855 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 838-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
Dr Price is AWESOME extremely knowledge and caring her staff are always helpful and pleasant she is THE BEST
About Dr. Jennifer Price, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124010863
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.