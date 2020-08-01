Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD
Dr. Jennifer Preston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Banner University Medical Group1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5969
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Dr, Preston performed dual hernia repairs on me on July 20, 2020 after being delayed once due to elective surgerys stopped. In our pre-surgery consultations she showed to be very confident, very knowledgeable to the aspects of my surgery. She fully explained what I would expect and she took time to fully answer all my questions to my satisfaction. She talked to me in the pre-opt and again showed her confidence. She went over completely what to expect and checked all the 'graffiti' draw on me by surgery staff to ensure all knew where the repairs were needed. She contacted me by phone appointment about a week and a half post surgery. Her and her staff asked a lot of questions as to my post surgery condition. She again showed her and confidence. She and her staff answered all my questions. I would definitely contact Dr. Preston if I need any surgery in the future. And all this during the covid pandemic. I want to also thank and high five all of Dr. Preston's staff
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902066111
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- General Surgery
