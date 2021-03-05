Overview

Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Popovsky works at The Dermatologic Surgery Center Of Northeast Ohio Inc in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.