Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD
Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dermatology, Surgery & Cosmetics of Northeast Ohio1133 Medina Rd Ste 100, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 239-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
She is the most amazing Doctor! She is caring and she explains the surgical procedure she will be doing to you and is great at answering any questions you may have. I have recommended her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Jennifer Popovsky, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952307324
- James Cancer Hosp OSU Med Ctr
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Popovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popovsky has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popovsky speaks French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Popovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popovsky.
