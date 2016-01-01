Dr. Jennifer Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Poon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Poon, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 1, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 876-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Poon, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013114263
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics

