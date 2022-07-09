See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Phy works at UMC Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMC Emergency Center
    602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 775-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Tech Phys OB/GYN Clinic of Lubbock, Lubbock, TX
    3502 9th St # B10, Lubbock, TX 79415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-4256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Phy. She is very professional and accomodating. She answers all my questions and makes me feel at ease when we are face to face. The clinic staff are very good too. Answers all questions and concerns via the portal in a very timely manner. Although the wait time for your first visit is almost a year, it is worth the wait!!! I got lucky they called me if I wanted to participate in a study and that cut down my waiting to 6mos which is not bad at all.
    Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO
    About Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841280138
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Coll Med Mayo Clin
    Residency
    • University Mc Tx Tech University Hlth Scis Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
