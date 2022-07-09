Overview

Dr. Jennifer Phy, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Phy works at UMC Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.