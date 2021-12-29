Dr. Jennifer Phillips, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Phillips, DPM
Dr. Jennifer Phillips, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.
Kansas - Kansas City Foot Specialist7230 W 129th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 338-4440
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had a foot surgery with Dr Phillips about 10 years ago, and was totally pleased with results. Have returned with another issue, and trust her to get my problem resolved.
- Medical Center Of Independence, Mo
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Arizona State University
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
