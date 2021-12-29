See All Podiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Phillips, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. Phillips works at David B Laha, DPM in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Kansas - Kansas City Foot Specialist
    7230 W 129th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66213 (913) 338-4440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Callus
  View other providers who treat Callus
Corn
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Neuromas
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Orthotic Treatment
Sever's Disease
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Had a foot surgery with Dr Phillips about 10 years ago, and was totally pleased with results. Have returned with another issue, and trust her to get my problem resolved.
    About Dr. Jennifer Phillips, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1154300101
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    Medical Center Of Independence, Mo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Phillips, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at David B Laha, DPM in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Phillips's profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

