Dr. Jennifer Pfeiffer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Pfeiffer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Locations
Creekwood Dental5210 CREEKWOOD BLVD, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 241-4316Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
My hygienist, Yumi is wonderful! Very pleased with Dr. Harrington and Dr. Pfeiffer.
About Dr. Jennifer Pfeiffer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1043482326
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeiffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfeiffer accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pfeiffer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pfeiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeiffer.
