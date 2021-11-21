Overview

Dr. Jennifer Petersen-Goldspiel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Petersen-Goldspiel works at IU Health Bloomington in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Bedford, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.