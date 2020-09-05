Dr. Jennifer Pesce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pesce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Pesce, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Locations
BayCare Medical Grp Pedtrcs1919 W Swann Ave Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 254-7079
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pesce is a wonderful doctor and deserves all the stars! She goes over and above to help me and my daughter even when she’s very busy. She answers emails after hours and is always so kind considerate. I know she really cares about my daughter’s well being. Any 1-star reviews from individuals who have not met Dr. Pesce don’t seem fair to me because she’s such an amazing doctor and should be reviewed based on her treatment of her patients rather than circumstances outside her control.
About Dr. Jennifer Pesce, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083876437
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida/All Children's Hospital/Tampa General Hospital
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Florida State University
- Pediatrics
