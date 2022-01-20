Dr. Jennifer Perone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Perone, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Perone, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
Skin Cancer Consultants PA12200 Park Central Dr Ste 215, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (903) 463-2223
Baylor Scott and White Primary Care2817 S Mayhill Rd Ste 115, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 591-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perone is the very best in her field of Mohs surgery. Care and compassion for patient experience. She sets the standard for excellence.
About Dr. Jennifer Perone, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508968694
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perone has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.