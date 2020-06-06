Dr. Jennifer Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Prestige Womens Healthcare PA1000 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr Perez is an excellent doctor but this last visit the wait time was horrible. Had an 0845 appointment, was told to get there at 0830. Wasn’t until I got up to ask 50 minutes later what the long wait time was about that anyone bothered to acknowledge me sitting there. Took me back and asked questions, did vital signs. Took me to an exam room, told to de robe. The nurse then comes in to tell he that Dr Perez had an emergency and would not be in for another 30-40 minutes more. I had asked 4 different times if I needed to reschedule with no one saying once that she wasn’t there. Bad communication skills that day with staff. By the time I was told that she wasn’t at the office I had been waiting an hour and 20 minutes.
About Dr. Jennifer Perez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639516222
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.