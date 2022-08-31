See All Dermatologists in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (165)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Pennoyer works at Peter C. Donshik M.d. P.c. in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter C. Donshik M.d. P.c.
    47 Jolley Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fraxel Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (143)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Consistency in Healthcare practice is challenging at best yet Dr. Pennoyer and her talented staff continue to exceed expectations at every turn for over 10 years. Thank you. Brava/ Bravo Team!!
    — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982665725
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennoyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennoyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pennoyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennoyer works at Peter C. Donshik M.d. P.c. in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Pennoyer’s profile.

    Dr. Pennoyer has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennoyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    165 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennoyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennoyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennoyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennoyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

