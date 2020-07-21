Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedicano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Pedicano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Medical Associates of Northern Virginia Ltd.500 W ANNANDALE RD, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 521-6662
-
2
Clinton9015 Woodyard Rd Ste 209A, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 893-0083
-
3
Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.7906 Andrus Rd Ste 7, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 360-8881
-
4
Alexandria & Clinton Allergy Associates, P.C.11350 Pembrooke Sq Ste 304, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (703) 360-8881
-
5
Sawsan A Talib MD510 W Annandale Rd, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 521-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedicano?
We had a tele visit to meet as I was referred to her for a condition. I felt confident with her questions and her desire to continue evaluation by scheduling another blood test.
About Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568638229
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedicano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedicano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedicano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedicano works at
Dr. Pedicano has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedicano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedicano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedicano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedicano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedicano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.