Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pedicano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Pedicano works at Pulmonary & Medical Associates in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Clinton, MD, Alexandria, VA and Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.