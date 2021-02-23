Dr. Jennifer Pedersen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pedersen, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Pedersen, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
Neighborhood Improvement Project Inc2050 Walton Way Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 434-1590
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jennifer Pedersen took her time to request my medical records from other doctors and hospitals and compiled the information in chronological order and summarized it. She was then able to refer me to a specialist who has just made a diagnosis for me. I am grateful to Dr. Jennifer Pederson for going above and beyond to get me the help I needed. (02/23/21) Thank you!
About Dr. Jennifer Pedersen, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedersen has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pedersen speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.
