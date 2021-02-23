Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pedersen, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Pedersen works at Medical Associates Plus in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.