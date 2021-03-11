Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Payne works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedics8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 494-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Payne?
So unbelievably sweet! I got my first pap this morning and am new to the area. Dr. Payne was so kind, comforting and gentle. So glad I have her as my doc!
About Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154640100
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- American University of the Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.