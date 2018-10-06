See All Hematologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD

Hematology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.

Dr. Payne works at Summa Physicians - Hematology/Oncology in Akron, OH with other offices in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Health Medical Group Oncology
    161 N Forge St Ste 198, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 376-1043
  2. 2
    SHMG Oncology Lake Medina
    3780 Medina Rd Ste 140, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 723-0597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Western Reserve Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Bone Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2018
    I highly loved Dr Payne. She was very compassionate and caring. Sad that I will not be able to keep her as my oncology Dr. Good luck with your new adventure. Will miss you!??
    Nancy Flach in Kent, OH — Oct 06, 2018
    About Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144304841
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Allegheny Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

