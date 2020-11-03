Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Pate works at INPATIENT CONSULTANTS in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.