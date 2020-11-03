See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Pate works at INPATIENT CONSULTANTS in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inpatient Consultants of Texas Pllc.
    4545 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 130, Houston, TX 77027 (713) 960-8008
  2. 2
    Texas Premiere Hospitalist Services PA
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2335, Houston, TX 77030 (832) 519-1103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Pate for several years now. I find her to be a good listener with sound advise. I am comfortable having her as a therapist and would highly recommend her services. Dorothy in H.Town 2020
    — Nov 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1275613697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Pate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pate accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

