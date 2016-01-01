Overview

Dr. Jennifer Patchett, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mullins, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Patchett works at MUSC Health - Women's Health - Marion Medical Park in Mullins, SC with other offices in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.