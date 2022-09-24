Overview

Dr. Jennifer Pary, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Pary works at Kaiser Permanente Riverfront Medical Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.