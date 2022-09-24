Dr. Jennifer Pary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Pary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Pary, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
Paml At Group Health Riverfront322 W North River Dr, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 324-6464
- 2 105 W 8th Ave Ste 122C, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-5725
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pary is hands down the "BEST" neurologist I have ever talked to. She is truly a caring Dr. who listens to YOUR needs and ailments without interrupting or making you feel less than. I would recommend her to all.
About Dr. Jennifer Pary, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972506814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pary accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pary has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pary.
