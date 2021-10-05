Dr. Jennifer Ozan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ozan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Ozan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Ozan works at
Eagle Obgyn301 E Wendover Ave Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 268-3380
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been a patient of Dr. Ozan’s for several years. She is very personable and genuinely cares about her patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154633394
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Ozan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozan has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozan.
